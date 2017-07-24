'Pokémon GO' Fest News: Fans Disgruntled After Devastating Technical Problems

Those who were unable to attend "Pokémon GO" Fest at Chicago's Grant Park saved themselves a lot of disappointment. The event was plagued by technical problems seriously dampening what was supposed to be a fun experience for nearly 20,000 people.

REUTERS/Toru Hanai A man poses with his mobile phone displaying the augmented reality mobile game "Pokémon GO" by Nintendo in front of a busy crossing in Shibuya district in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2016.

To say that Niantic's first-ever real-life event didn't go as planned is an understatement. Limited cellular reception and server problems rendered their app unplayable essentially removing the most important aspect of the event.

The promise of hunts, rewards and various in-game bonuses were left shattered as attendees struggled to log in and prevent the game from crashing. The experience was so bad that Niantic offered to refund the tickets with $100 worth of PokéCoins. The game's first-ever legendary Pokémon, Lugia, was also added to accounts in an effort to appease the disappointed fans.

But while most were unimpressed by the results, some attendees tried to enjoy the "Pokémon GO" Fest for what it was: a gathering of Pokémon trainers. Many were just happy to meet thousands of other players and make friends with fellow "Pokémon" fans.

But while some attendees were able to enjoy the event, the fact remains that Niantic's first real-life event failed miserably. The persistent booing of fans was probably enough to show that they screwed up.

Attendees were supposed to work together on challenges and hunts in order to receive in-game rewards not just for those present but for other players around the world. The game's technical problems also ruined the hype of the game's first legendary Pokémon who was treated more as a consolation rather than a reward.

Hopefully, the "Pokémon GO" Fest serves as a lesson for Niantic going forward. Several other real-life events are set to be held in various locations around the world giving the developers the opportunity to redeem themselves to their fans.