'Pokémon Go' Fest News: Rewards To Be Unlocked During the Event Also Accessible to Non-Attendees

In less than an hour since tickets for the upcoming Pokémon Go Fest event went on sale earlier this week, all of them were sold out.

Facebook/PokemonGoAndroidPromotional photo for "Pokémon Go"

Taking into account the number of tickets sold, only around 12,000 to 20,000 "Pokémon Go" fans are expected to join the festival and partake of the perks that will be given out during the event. This left those who were not able to avail of the tickets wondering if they would ever get the same "Pokémon" rewards as those who will attend the festivities.

Recently, "Pokémon Go" confirmed that fans who will not be able to make it to the event do not need to worry since they will still be able to get the same bonuses as those who did go. On Twitter, the game announced that the rewards that will be unlocked by those who will attend the Pokémon Go Fest can also be accessed by the non-attendees.

"Couldn't get #PokemonGOFest tickets? Trainers worldwide will still be able to participate in rewards unlocked at the event stay tuned," tweeted "Pokémon Go's" official account.

Before the said tweet, it was already hinted that players who missed the ticket sale could still participate in the festivities in some way even if they were not there.

"Tickets to #PokemonGOFest are now sold out. Stay tuned for how to participate in Pokémon GO Fest together with Trainers around the world," said "Pokémon Go" in one of its previous posts.

Since the upcoming event will witness the spawning of some regional Pokémon, there are speculations that "Pokémon Go" will turn the festival into a worldwide affair. Some also think that the event will crack open some special Raid, which will be one of the major highlights of the festivities.

The Pokémon Go Fest is scheduled for July 22 and will be held in Chicago's Grant Park. Tickets for the event were sold at $20, but there are third-party sellers who reportedly offer them for as much as 10 times the original ticket price. On eBay, event passes are sold at around $300 to $1,250.