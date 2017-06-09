'Pokémon GO' Fire and Ice Event News: Niantic Reveals Details

Game developer Niantic has recently revealed the details about the upcoming Fire- and Ice-type event in the mobile game "Pokémon GO." The company also announced its plans in celebrating the one-year anniversary of the game's release.

(Photo: Niantic Inc.)A promotional photo of the mobile game "Pokémon GO."

In a blog post published on the mobile game's official website, Niantic mentioned that the "Pokémon GO" Solstice Event will start on Tuesday, June 13, and will last until the following week, on June 20.

During this event, Fire- and Ice-type Pokémon will appear more frequently in the game. There will also be large XP bonuses for the accurate throwing of Poké Balls, which could also be rewarded with a discount on Lucky Eggs.

Once the Solstice Event ends, the game developer shared with gaming fans its plans to launch "a new update focused on collaborative group gameplay features that will get you playing Pokemon GO in fun new ways."

In preparation for this update, Niantic will be disabling Gyms for a brief period of time. And while the developer has yet to explain the new collaborative features that will be added to the game, this development has also fueled rumors that "Pokémon GO" will be getting a multiplayer Gym update soon.

Coinciding with the game's anniversary celebration, Niantic also announced several upcoming real-world events for "Pokémon Go."

In the United States, gamers are set to participate in the planned activities at Grant Park in Chicago this July. In August, the Pokémon Company will be organizing a Pikachu Outbreak event in Yokohama, Japan. In continental Europe, gamers will also have the chance to attend several celebrations scheduled between June and September.

Aside from the upcoming Solstice Event as well as the real-world celebrations, Niantic also promised a "legendary" summer. This led players to hope that legendary characters will finally be featured in the mobile game.

"Pokémon GO" is currently available for download on iOS and Android devices.