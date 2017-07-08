'Pokémon GO' First Anniversary Event News: Special Discounts, Hat-Wearing Pikachu to Mark Game's Anniversary

pokemongolive.com "Pokémon GO" turns one year old.

Players of "Pokémon GO" are in for a treat this month to celebrate the game's first anniversary.

The "Pokémon GO" Anniversary Event reportedly started 9 p.m. Friday, July 7, and will last until Monday, July 24. It comes with several special contents, including an anniversary edition Pikachu and several in-game discounts.

Reports also confirm that an Anniversary Box item can be purchased in the "Pokémon GO" in-game store while the event is still ongoing. This will feature several items such as Incubators, Ultra Balls, Max Revives, and Raid Passes. The Anniversary Box is also said to be offered for a discounted price.

Another notable feature that will be released during the augmented reality game's anniversary event is the special Pikachu who wears Ash Ketchum's signature hat.

Meanwhile, Niantic CEO John Hanke had a chance to talk to The Verge recently to discuss the mobile game's current state, as well as their struggles to reach where it is now.

According to Hanke, the game development team is very grateful for all the things that happened during the past year. He also revealed that they managed to carefully hire people that could help them bring the game to the right direction.

The Niantic CEO also mentioned that they are finally reaping the success of the recently released gyms and raids. "We're super excited about how that's going to interact with the events we have lined up for the duration of the summer in Chicago, and Yokohama, and Europe," Hanke said.

However, Hanke also revealed that it could have been better if they had a bigger team working on the game so they can add more features during its launch.

"We delayed our ability to get to things like the gyms and the raids, and we haven't gotten to the player-versus-player and some of the things we thought we'd be able to get to pretty shortly after launch," he also stated.