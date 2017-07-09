Pokémon Go First Anniversary News: Special Pikachu in the Wild Will Wear Ash's Famous Hat Throughout the Event

Facebook/PokemonGO A promotional image for the Fire and Ice Solstice event.

As "Pokémon Go" celebrates its first anniversary, players of the game were in for a big treat as a special anniversary event kicked off on July 6. The event, which offers discounts and a special Pikachu to trainers, will run until the 24th of the month.

The event was initially expected to run from July 6 to July 13. However, just recently, game developer Niantic confirmed that the event's duration would be extended 11 days than initially planned so as to give players more opportunities to catch the new Pikachu. While the event is going on, the "Pokémon Go" store will sell an Anniversary Box item which includes essential paraphernalia for players such as Incubators, Max Revives, Ultra Balls and a Raid Pass. The box can be purchased at a fairly discounted price so trainers who are interested might want to grab one of these while these are available.

Niantic also announced that in line with the event, all the Pikachu that players will find in the wild will sport the famous Ash Ketchum hat from the "Pokémon" animated series. Starting July 6 up to July 24, players can search for this new Pikachu. It is good if they do find one because the character may be able keep the cap and add it to its collection even after the end of the anniversary event.

Ash's hat is not the first makeover that Niantic has done to Pikachu. Last Christmas, the famous Pokémon also wore a Santa Claus hat.

Over 52 weeks since it was launched, "Pokémon Go" is still one of the most popular mobile games today. Since it was made available to fans, the game has had almost a billion downloads from mobile users around the world. Despite its sweeping success, Niantic still seeks to strengthen its fan base by spearheading more events in the future, one of which is happening later this month. Recently, the game developer teased that "Legendary Pokémon" is due this summer.

Meanwhile, on July 21, Niantic is going to hold the "Pokémon Go" Fest in Grant Park in Chicago.