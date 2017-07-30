'Pokémon GO' Gameplay News: Find Out When the Next Legendaries Will Be Released

REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo A man poses with his mobile phone displaying the augmented reality mobile game "Pokémon Go" by Nintendo in front of a busy crossing in Shibuya district in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2016.

Niantic CEO John Hanke recently confirmed when the remaining Legendary monsters would arrive in "Pokémon GO."

Despite the glitch-filled live event on July 22, Niantic still delivered on their promise and released two Legendary Pokémon around the world.

Many of the attendees at the "Pokémon GO" Fest were unable to access the game or establish a stable internet connection, thus preventing them from joining the Challenge Windows.

However, they were all given free Legendary Lugia by the end of the day so Niantic could make up for the technical issues encountered in the live event. Lugia was subsequently released for "Pokémon GO" players worldwide.

Meanwhile, players around the world were still able to join the Challenge Windows. Team Mystic successfully captured enough Pokémon within the given time which resulted in the release of the second Legendary Pokémon on July 22, Articuno.

According to Hanke's announcement, Articuno can still be caught or encountered in Legendary Raid Battles until Monday, July 31, which is also the same day when the Legendary Moltres will go live.

Players of "Pokémon GO" can try to catch a Moltres until Monday, Aug. 7. On that same day, the final Legendary Pokémon — Zapdos — will appear until the following week, Aug. 14.

In the same statement, Hanke's explanation implied that some telecommunication companies fell short in providing adequate network coverage during the "Pokémon GO" Fest, particularly in Grant Park, Chicago, that resulted in the persistent technical issues the entire day.

Apart from the free Lugia, registered attendees were also offered the option to have their $20 "Pokémon GO" Fest event ticket refunded. They were also provided with $100-worth of in-game freebies as a peace offering from Niantic.

"Last Saturday was not a happy day for us but we are committed to listening to that feedback, however harsh, to improve what we do so that we can continue to build experiences that bring together people, technology, and the real world in innovative ways," Hanke said in conclusion.