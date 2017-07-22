'Pokémon GO' Gameplay News: Legendary Pokémon To Arrive This Weekend

REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo A man poses with his mobile phone displaying the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo in front of a busy crossing in Shibuya district in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2016.

The wait for Legendary Pokémon is almost over as these powerful monsters will arrive in the mobile game "Pokémon GO" this weekend.

This month marks the first anniversary of the hit mobile app from Niantic, "Pokémon GO." With that, it is just appropriate to treat fans and active trainers with their highly requested content — the Legendary Pokémon.

Earlier this week, Niantic officially announced that the first-ever Legendary Pokémon in "Pokémon GO" will appear on Saturday, July 22.

The hype surrounding Legendary Pokémon is understandable since they are practically beefed up versions of the typical monsters in the game. In "Pokémon GO," they will appear as Legendary Eggs in Gyms, while they will also be bosses in Raid Battles. Either way is a chance for trainers to catch them and have their own Legendary monster.

Niantic's developers are adding a little twist in the manner of introducing the Legendary Pokémon.

As already announced, July 22 marks the "Pokémon GO" Fest in Chicago's Grant Park. The "Pokémon GO" Fest will include activities that should be collectively accomplished by trainers who will attend the Saturday event in Chicago and those worldwide within a certain duration called Challenge Windows. The developers explained that if trainers are able to "catch enough Pokémon" during the Challenge Windows, Niantic will unveil the first-ever Legendary Pokémon in Grant Park.

The next challenge for "Pokémon GO" Fest attendees is to defeat that Legendary Pokémon together. "If the Trainers in Chicago succeed in defeating the Legendary Pokémon, that Pokémon will start appearing in Raid Battles around the world, after Pokémon GO Fest," Niantic further explained.

Meanwhile, for trainers around the world, Niantic also prepared some challenges related to unlocking the Legendary Pokémon. Trainers are advised to prepare and search for Pokémon as well as Raid Battles within their vicinity.

The same announcement also stated that Legendary Eggs will appear in Gyms around the world coinciding with the "Pokémon GO" Fest event in Chicago. Niantic teased: "If Trainers and their team are able to successfully defeat a Legendary Raid Boss, they'll have the opportunity to catch a Legendary Pokémon of their own!"

Meanwhile, every success achieved during the "Pokémon GO" Fest will "unlock in-game bonuses for the entire Pokémon GO community" around the world.