'Pokémon GO' Gameplay Review: Anniversary Box Arrives; Receives Lukewarm Response

Niantic, Inc. Promotional image for the anniversary events of "Pokémon GO."

Niantic just released a special game pack for "Pokémon GO" players in celebration of the game's first anniversary. However, although a number of surprises come along it, the response the pack received was very underwhelming.

"Pokémon GO" trainers will need 1,200 PokéCoins to acquire the anniversary pack. It will give players six incubators to be used for hatching Pokémon eggs, six Max Revives for letting a monster completely regain its health, 20 Ultra Balls for more chances of catching rare and strong Pokémon, and two Raid Passes.

Many trainers share the sentiment that purchasing the anniversary special pack might not be worth the 1,200 PokéCoins, especially considering that three out of the four types of giveaways in the box can be fetched at any PokéStop. Raid Passes, however, need to be bought via the in-game store.

Shortly after the announcement of the anniversary special box, fans were quick to voice out their disappointment.

In the popular Reddit forum for "Pokémon GO" trainers called The Silph Road, one user started a thread that said: "The box contains 6 incubators and 2 raid passes, in addition to pokestop items. Purchased individually, these items would cost 1100 coins. The box costs 1200. You end up paying 100 coins for some max revives and ultra balls."

Another Reddit user commented that he or she does not see how the anniversary box comes as a "nice gift" for trainers and even called it the developers' way of generating income "with minimal effort."

"For the same price I can get 3 raid passes instead of 2, as well as the 6 incubators any day at full cost without spending coin on junk I can collect from spins," said another "Pokémon GO" trainer.

Meanwhile, another disgruntled player commented that the anniversary box is "the most disgusting money grab since the introduction of paid DLC" adding that it is an insult to "every dedicated trainer who stuck around for so long."

It appears that many trainers were expecting Niantic to give away freebies or discounted offers focused on raid passes so that more players can participate in the newly-added game feature.