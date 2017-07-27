'Pokémon GO' Gameplay Update: Trainers Band Together vs. Legendaries; Some Say Legendary Raids Can Be Really Difficult

Niantic/Pokémon GO A screenshot of a scene from the reveal trailer of the 'Pokémon GO' update that brings Legendary Pokémon to the mobile game.

Fans and trainers of "Pokémon GO" are thrilled about the Legendary Pokémon that have been released this week. However, some say these monsters can be really difficult to defeat.

As promised, Niantic released the first two Legendary monsters on "Pokémon GO" despite a glitchy live event last July 22 in Chicago. This was thanks to the efforts of players around the world which resulted in the release of the first Legendary Pokémon in the game — Lugia.

Then, players under Team Mystic were successful in beating another Challenge Window during the "Pokémon GO" Fest, which led to the release of the second Legendary Pokémon Articuno.

@NianticLabs this many people tackling Lugia, no one has gone past half Health of Lugia, network errors. How are kids supposed to do it?! pic.twitter.com/4bw1pfgbiu — Hannah (@hannycalderr) July 23, 2017

Now, Legendary Lugia and Legendary Articuno can be caught as eggs or through winning Legendary Raid Battles. As expected, many players are excited to catch their own Legendary monsters. However, some are starting to complain that it can be extremely difficult to achieve.

Geeks of Chester congregate on otherwise quiet street to catch Lugia #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/UGkKv2CIof — I_Loves_MeKitty⚓ (@I_Loves_MeKitty) July 23, 2017

"Pokémon GO" players around the world shared photos and videos of busy trainers joining Raid Battles to capture the said Legendary Pokémon. Since it might be impossible for a single person to get a Pokémon as powerful as the Legendaries, he or she will need other people to join in on a Raid Battle.

Forbes also suggested that "Pokémon GO" players should spend a good amount of time in waiting for other trainers before engaging in a Raid Battle.

Raid Battles with Legendaries can now go on for a couple of hours and success is never guaranteed. However, there is a greater chance to win with enough people coordinating well in a raid.

Forbes added that it was best to look into social media groups where people can find other trainers within their neighborhood who are planning to win a Legendary Raid Battle.

Lastly, having a good strategy is still key so players are advised to find the perfect timing when charging a dodge attack.

Meanwhile, Niantic also promised: "Zapdos and Moltres will also make their way into the real world soon, so stay tuned for more information."