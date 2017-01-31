'Pokémon GO' Gen 2, Pokémon Plus & Nest Migration Update: Johto Pokémon to Be Released in the Wild

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In its continued efforts to expand "Pokémon GO," developer Niantic Labs has let go in the wild a new batch of Generation 2 Pokémon via its latest update.

Reuters/Chris Helgren/File PhotoA Pidgey Pokémon is spotted on a road at downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada, July 11, 2016.

Players can now run into pocket monsters that hail from the land of Johto, which is the setting of "Pokémon Gold and Silver." The best part is that fans won't even have to hatch eggs to get these Gen 2 Johto Pokémon.

There are no details on the specific Pokémon that Niantic is releasing via the update, but two of the creatures to expect are Pichu and Togepi, which "Pokémon GO" players can only get through eggs.

The two were featured in the image on the Pokémon Trainer Club Newsletter, in which the news about the release of some Gen 2 Pokémon from Johto was revealed.

Other Pokémon that are obtainable only through eggs at the moment, but might end up finally being released in the wild include Cleffa, Igglybuff, Elekid, Magby and Smoochum.

Apart from that, Niantic has also released new versions of "Pokémon GO" for the Android and the iOS. The Pokémon GO Team detailed the changes on the website.

These include reduced starting load time and resolved connectivity issues for the Pokémon GO Plus accessory on the Android, an integrated iOS wheelchair support for use with Apple Watch and some "minor text fixes."

Speaking of the Pokémon GO Plus, The Pokémon Company president, Tsunekazu Ishihara, sat down with The Nikkei Asia to talk about the accidents that happen involving the game.

"To avoid the danger, we also released Pokemon GO Plus, the smartphone-linked wearable device, so that 'Pokemon Go' players do not have to always be looking down at their smartphone screens. Together with Nintendo, we are thinking of developing a new device that can be played more safely," he said.