'Pokemon GO' Gen 3 news: Is Niantic Ready to Add a New Generation of Monsters to the Game?

Facebook/PokemonGO An image featuring Raikou, Entei, and Suicune in Pokemon GO.

The big question that's looming around "Pokemon GO" involves Gen 3 monsters. Is the game truly ready to take the next step?

Developer Niantic Labs has faced criticisms for its "Pokemon GO" Fest in Chicago. The event turned out to be a debacle, with data and connectivity issues preventing players from enjoying the game. Though the developers bounced back with their event in Yokohama, Japan, there are still doubts swirling if the game is really ready for Gen 3.

According to a Forbes report, Niantic must first address two core issues before introducing Gen 3. The article said that inserting close to 150 new Pokemon into the game will not be enough to bring back people outdoors again. The core problems, however, are the main reason for the game's stagnation and possible decline.

Forbes noted that the first core issue is the overall gameplay of "Pokemon GO." The actual battles mostly require swiping and typing with very little room for strategy. A suggested change is for the game to feature a more interactive battle system that, in nature, involves the player more.

The second core issue lies in the advent of Raid Battles. The article noted that all the other activities of the game should be rebalanced anew. The search for numerous ultra-rare Pokemon may have worked initially, but in the long run, catching the same type of Pokemon makes the entire adventure stale.

Furthermore, the buddy system concept was also affected by the Raid Battles as Raid bosses can now be caught instantly. At the start, reaching a feat would take several weeks or even months via manual evolution.

Meanwhile, Comicbook.com reported that a bug is affecting the new Legendary Raids. Since the latest update took effect, visual bugs have appeared, particularly while the game is loading image assets. In turn, trainers sometimes appear to be invisible on the overworld map. In addition, the bugs also keep players from facing the Legendary Beasts such as Raikou.

With all the challenges Niantic is facing, it is interesting to see how they will respond to keep the hit mobile game on top of the heap.