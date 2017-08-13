'Pokémon GO' Gen 3 Update: Next-Gen Creatures Not Coming Until Next Year?

(Photo: Niantic Labs) A promo image for "Pokémon GO" featuring theLegendary Pokémon Lugia, Zapdos, Articuno and Moltres.

It was back in February that Generation 2 Pokémon were added to "Pokémon GO" and many believe it is almost time for the Gen 3 creatures to be let loose.

Looking at the timing of the release of the Gen 2 creatures, which occurred seven months after the launch of the game, players trust that the time has come for Gen 3 Pokémon to turn up.

While Niantic Labs has indicated no release pattern when it comes to the roster update, some gamers think that if it took the developer seven months to bring Gen 2 to the fold, they would need the same amount of time to introduce Gen 3 to "Pokémon GO."

September marks the seventh month and it is now said to be the purported time for the Gen 3 Pokémon to arrive. However, nothing is certain at the moment.

In fact, Mic.com believes that it might be a while before creatures from "Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire" will find their way to the hit augmented reality game.

After all, Niantic came out with some major updates to "Pokémon GO" in the months that followed the Gen 2 outing. They added Raid battles and brought Legendaries to the mix. This does not even include the tweaks and fixes done in between.

With these major updates still fresh, a Gen 3 rollout, which is right up there with the abovementioned additions as far as "Pokémon GO" update size is concerned, it might be too early for the new breed of creatures to come in.

Mic.com says that it is more likely that next-generation Pokémon releases on "Pokémon GO" will take place annually, which means that the Gen 3 creatures may not arrive until early next year.

There are over 120 Pokémon from Gen 3, seven of which are Legendaries. This roster even includes mega powerful creatures that not even Legendary, which makes this release more exciting to fans.

The abovementioned publication adds that having Gen 3 creatures available in "Pokémon GO" will give players more chances and reasons to take part in Gym battles and Raids that are almost always being dominated by the likes of Dragonite.