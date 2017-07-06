'Pokemon GO' Glitch Leaves Pokemon Stuck Inside Gyms

Pokemon Go Players have reported a glitch rendering their Pokemon stuck inside a gym.

Updates are meant to make games better but there are times when glitches come along with the update, which often leads to several players affected. This seems to be the case when Niantic released their gym update.

According to ComicBook, there is a new glitch being experienced by players of the massively popular game "Pokemon GO." Pokemon are left stuck inside the gyms even when they're not actually there. When trainers try to assign their Pokemon to a particular gym, a pop-up notice will then appear, informing the trainer that the gym assignment has failed. Checking the Pokemon's status, however, will indicate the Pokemon as a gym defender. This leaves the player unable to make use of their Pokemon.

It's an interesting glitch because the gym indicates that it doesn't have the trainer's Pokemon, but the player's profile says that the Pokemon is currently assigned to a gym. This has left several players unsure of how they will be able to fix the issue.

Niantic earlier made a gym update to Pokemon GO, and when they finally released it, players started to experience the glitch. Niantic has recognized the issue and is currently looking for ways to resolve it.

Attempts have been made by players to fix the issue. One attempt involved placing another Pokemon in the gym and had it defeated. Unfortunately, this attempt didn't release the Pokemon that was stuck inside the gym. A Reddit post has since surfaced courtesy of TheSilphRoad, a community of Pokemon GO players, which compiled all the symptoms of the glitch, the people who are experiencing the glitch and ways to fix the issue.

Hopefully, Niantic will be able to fully resolve the issue soon and players will finally be able to retrieve their hidden Pokemon.