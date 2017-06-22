'Pokemon GO' Gym Updates: New Badge and Raids Revealed

"Pokemon GO" finally closes down its gyms for the big update. Upon doing so, Niantic revealed several changes that are soon to happen in-game. What are these additions?

"Pokémon GO" is keen on updating its game as it launches its first anniversary. Niantic's new patch is now live, however, gyms remain closed. Based on the list posted, the development company is planning to offer a lot of new mechanics.

The upcoming update will bring an all-new gym feature. It will bring Raid Battles, a co-operative gameplay new to the series. According to the "Pokémon GO" website, Raid Battles happen when a Boss Pokemon takes over a certain gym and players need to defeat it. After defeating the Pokemon, the trainers are given certain items as reward and a special chance to catch the Boss Pokémon themselves. However, being a co-op experience, trainers have to work together to win against it.

Raid Battle Bosses are more difficult to catch than any other Pokémon as they are much stronger. Boss Pokemon will have 5 levels of difficulty, and each gym is different. The higher the difficulty range, the stronger the Pokémon, so more trainers have to work together to defeat it.

Aside from Raid Battles, the number of "Pokémon GO" gyms is said to have increased. According to reports, many old Pokestops have been replaced by gyms to give trainers a lot of room to strengthen themselves for the upcoming Battle Raids.

The latest "Pokemon GO" updates will also add new features to the Pokémon collection screen. A search function will now be added to the trainers convenience. This will allow them to sort their Pokemon via type, species, nickname, and Pokedex number.

"Pokemon GO" is now celebrating its first anniversary, and Niantic is busy decking out their other plans for the occasion. The mobile game from the popular "Pokemon" series by Game Freak is now available for download on all iOS and Android devices.