'Pokemon GO' Gyms Guide: How to See a Map of Gyms?

Niantic's latest "Pokemon GO" update finally allows players to see a map of the gyms found in their vicinity.

Facebook/PokemonGOThe Map of Gyms is now included in the new "Pokemon GO" update from Niantic.

The game developer launched the "Pokemon GO" version 0.67.1 update for Android and 1.37.1 update for iOS last week, but players were reportedly disappointed to learn that the map of gyms were not as detailed as they would have wanted to.

But according to reports, there is a way to make the map of gyms appear in the players' area. However, "Pokemon GO" fans must make sure they already received a badge from the particular gym. These badges can be obtained when the players interact with a gym.

Reports also reveal the ways to see the gym badge map, which includes tapping the trainer profile icon that can be seen at the bottom left portion of the screen, scrolling down the gym badges section, and tapping on the list button, as well as clicking the map icon that is located at the bottom left of the device's screen.

After doing the steps, the "Pokemon GO" game will finally pull up a map that will show all the gyms scattered within the players' area. While the maps may not be as detailed as the ones that can be seen in the actual game, the images might be enough to see where all the gyms are located within the players' closest vicinity.

Meanwhile, other reports claim that the badges can also help players monitor their performance at each gym so they can also keep track of the gyms they have already visited.

Other contents of the new "Pokemon GO" update include additional Raid Battles that come with brand-new cooperative gameplay experience, four new items that can be obtained by successfully finishing all the new Raid Battles, and a visual gauge to show all the unvisited PokeStops.