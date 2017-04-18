'Pokémon GO' Latest News: Huge Event Coming This Summer

Niantic's Japan staff recently confirmed the existence of a large-scale event coming this summer.

Youtube/The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel A screenshot from the official trailer of the mobile game "Pokémon GO."

In an interview with Japanese website K-Tai Watch (via Android Central), Niantic's Asian General Manager Yoshiji Kawashima and Asian General Marketing Manager Kenji Suka revealed that a huge event is planned for summer 2017 and that new in-game mechanics are being developed.

"I hope you are looking forward to this huge event this summer. Please look forward to it. Engineers are working hard now so that new functions can be implemented," Kawashima said.

Although no exact release date was given for the "huge event," speculations suggest that a "Pokémon GO" update might finally be introducing the highly anticipated legendary creatures that gamers will have to work together in order to capture. However, the managers were both unable to divulge any more details regarding the forthcoming summer special.

Some of the new mechanics reportedly in the works are a player-versus-player (PvP) function, co-operative raids and player trading. However, according to GameRant, these new features are not likely to be released at once, but the ability to play together with friends will reportedly arrive sometime this spring.

Smaller scale events, similar to the recent Water Festival and the ongoing Easter "Eggstravaganza," are also scheduled for launch in the future. These small events are likely to keep the mobile game's dwindling user count invested in the game title, as well as bring back old fans who lost interest in it along the way.

In other news, a recent study has revealed that those who play the popular mobile game tend to be more positive and friendly overall. The study, conducted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, surveyed over 400 people before drawing its conclusions.

"Pokémon GO" is currently available for iOS and Android devices. The huge summer event is reportedly set for release in July.