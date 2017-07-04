'Pokémon GO' Latest News: Mobile Game Surpasses $1.2 Billion in Revenue

(Photo: Facebook/PokemonGO) A promotional photo of the mobile game "Pokémon GO."

Niantic's mobile game "Pokémon GO" has enjoyed massive success after it was released last year in July, achieving one revenue milestone after another. Now, according to the company's financial data, the mobile game has surpassed the $1.2-billion mark in total revenue.

As reported by app intelligence company Apptopia (via Venture Beat), the total revenue of the game for 2016 amounted to $950 million and it has now reached the amount of $1.2 billion, with the game getting as many as 752 million downloads.

This means that while "Pokémon GO" is no longer at the same level of worldwide popularity as it once did when it first debuted, the mobile game remains largely relevant to the members of the gaming community.

Apptopia also revealed that around 60 million players use "Pokémon GO" monthly as of June 2017, and that 20 percent of these gamers access the mobile game at least once per day. This is a large drop from the mobile app's peak user traffic in August 2016 at 100 million users per month, but its current number of players is still considered a sizeable figure.

According to Game Rant, "Pokémon GO" has managed to maintain its momentum by providing continuous support to its gamers, adding new features as regularly as possible since the app was first released in July 2016.

The game initially debuted with 150 Pokémon and a gym battle system, but since then, the mobile app has received plenty of updates and monthly events that kept the interest of its players. After almost a year, the app has received several generations of Pokémon, much-coveted rare and legendary creatures, and an improved gym system, among many others.

The success of "Pokémon GO" is only expected to continue with the upcoming "Pokémon GO" Fest scheduled to kick off on July 22 and with the promise of more planned updates to arrive in the future.

"Pokémon GO" is currently available on iOS and Android devices.