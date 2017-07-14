'Pokémon GO' Latest News: Niantic to Host Global Events to Celebrate First Anniversary of Game's Launch

Pokemon GO official website A promo image for the 'Pokémon GO' Safari Event in Europe, one of several planned events planned by Niantic to celebrate the first anniversary of the mobile game.

Niantic celebrates "Pokémon GO's" first anniversary by hosting special events around the world, as a few virtual events worldwide will take place ahead of the "Pokémon GO" Fest in Chicago.

Niantic is inviting players to celebrate with them on the eve of the hit mobile game's birthday, as they laid out the details in their news post on the game's official website.

While the "Pokémon GO" Fest will be nominally held in Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, July 22, players elsewhere can still take part in the online activities scheduled for that day.

Through in-game Challenge Windows, players that will gather in Grant Park will have to work together to unlock bonuses for trainers worldwide by catching Pokémon as specified in their objective.

Different types will confer different perks to trainers around the world - Electric types will reduce the distance needed to hatch Pokémon Eggs, for example, while captured Grass type Pokémon during the event will increase Stardust bonuses for everyone.

Players outside of Chicago will have to pitch in by catching as many Pokémon as they can in the time that their Challenge Window remains open. While those at Grant Park work to unlock the type-specific bonuses, those who are outside will then be working to extend the duration of the bonuses that have opened up.

Once enough Pokémon has been captured by players around the world, a surprise challenge will be unlocked at the "Pokémon GO" Fest in Chicago. Clearing the challenge awards an "extra-special" bonus to trainers around the world.

Niantic will also hold Safari Zone events in Europe, which will bring new Pokémon which are never seen before into the region. These events will come to specific Unibail-Rodamco shopping centers starting Aug. 5.

Japan, of course, have their own "Pokémon GO" Fest in the form of the annual Pikachu Outbreak in Yokohama, Japan. Starting Aug. 9, the city will be overrun by Pikachu, which might make things complicated for "Pokémon GO" players looking to catch the electric mouse that week.