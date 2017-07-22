'Pokemon GO' Latest News: Niantic to Release Legendary Pokemon on July 22

The long wait is over! A year after the debut of Niantic Lab's "Pokemon GO," players are finally getting legendary monsters. Fans of the game have been asking for legendary monsters to be included in the game's official roster, and it appears that players can get their hands on legendary monsters at "Pokemon GO" Fest this July 22.

Facebook/PokemonGO A promotional image for "Pokemon GO"

"Pokemon GO" Fest participants will get the chance to get legendary monsters before they are launched in-game worldwide. The event, which will take place at Chicago's Grant Park, will host an "epic Raid Battle" where they can exclusively catch a legendary Pokemon.

According to Polygon, attendees will have to catch a certain number of Pokemon before they can unlock a legendary Pokemon. If they successfully defeat the legendary Pokemon and capture it, "Pokemon GO" players worldwide will then be able to catch the same legendary monster in their localities.

Although the identity of this legendary Pokemon wasn't revealed yet, players can still use it the same way they use the Pokemon already in the game. The only difference, however, is that players can't use a legendary Pokemon to defend a gym.

Tech Crunch reported that a legendary Pokemon can be used in raids, gym battles and boss fights, but they cannot be assigned to defend a gym. This is possibly due to the fact that legendary Pokemon are tougher and stronger than ordinary Pokemon. Moreover, they are very rare and difficult to come by. Having them defend gyms against ordinary Pokemon would severely affect the balance in the game and would threaten gyms that are only defended by ordinary Pokemon.

Meanwhile, last month's "Pokemon GO" update introduced the new cooperative raids feature, which allows trainers to work together and search for unique eggs at gym locations. This same feature is the one that will be used at the "Pokemon GO" Fest event to look for legendary eggs

"Players can team up with friends and other trainers to join legendary raid battle to defeat the legendary pokémon and earn a chance to catch it," Niantics explained the concept of the feature in a statement, as reported by The Verge.