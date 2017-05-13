'Pokémon GO' Legendary Characters News 2017: Highly Awaited Characters to Arrive in the Summer?

"Pokémon GO" players have more than sand, sun and sea to look forward to this summer, as Niantic is reportedly planning a big in-game event for the occasion--including unleashing some legendary characters.

Reuters/Kim Kyung Hoon'Pokemon GO' is a popular augmented-reality mobile game.

Fans have been waiting for legendary characters to be introduced in the game for a long time now. However, despite the clamor for the content, Niantic has remained quite silent about any updates on the creatures. But if a new report is to be believed, then fans could be looking at the arrival of some legendary characters this coming summer.

According to Birmingham Mail, Niantic Asia General Manager Yoshiji Kawashima apparently teased that something big will be happening this summer. "Pokémon GO" has been on an in-game event spree as of late, counting the Halloween, holiday and Easter events that transpired. And with summer fast approaching, Niantic is expected to introduce legendary characters, as well as a few new gameplay mechanics.

The report claims that a Player versus Player feature will be incorporated into the game, which will come with the summer update. Apart from that, player trading and co-operative raids are also expected to be introduced.

Readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt, though, since plans may still change down the line.

In the meantime, players can focus on improving their current Pokémon roster. Catching them all is definitely not as easy as it seems, but it helps to know how to evolve certain baby Pokémon.

It was previously reported that the baby Pokémon Tyrogue can be evolved into three different Pokémon: Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan and Hitmontop. And while players do not have complete control over which to evolve Tyrogue into, it is important to keep in mind that certain factors affect the evolution.

Since all three Pokémon evolutions have karate-based skills, players should check Tyrogue's stats in order to know which it will evolve into. Tyrogue will transform into Hitmonchan if the defence stat is the highest, while it will evolve into Hitmonlee if the attack stat is the highest. Finally, Tyrogue will become Hitmontop if the stamina stat is the highest.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.