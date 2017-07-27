'Pokémon GO' New Legendaries Moltres and Zapdos Coming Next Month

"Pokémon GO" is set to release two more legendary Pokémon in the coming weeks. Moltres and Zapdos will be available for trainers to catch but only for a limited time.

Niantic A promo image for "Pokémon GO," featuring three Legendary Pokémon — Lugia, Zapdos, Articuno and Moltres.

After the disappointing results at the game's first real-life event in Chicago, one thing rose up to be Niantic's saving grace: Legendaries. Lugia, which is the first legendary Pokémon to be revealed, salvaged the situation by being the only thing related to the game that wasn't an utter disaster.

Lugia and Articuno's release also ushered in the age of Legendaries for the app, something that was highly anticipated since the release of "Pokémon GO" over a year ago. Now, two more legendary Pokémon will make their debut, albeit for only a week.

Moltres will be the third legendary in "Pokémon GO." So, for those who have always dreamed of being its trainer, it will be available between July 31 and Aug. 7. Zapdos will soon follow its fellow legendaries and will be available between Aug. 7 and 14.

The already released Articuno will only be available until the end of the month. As for Lugia, no official statement has been released regarding when the pocket creature will cease to be available.

Unlike regular Pokémon, legendaries can only be captured via the Raid System. So, for those who are eyeing to catch any of them, it is advisable to form a team with other dependable, and hopefully, powerful trainers.

As with most raid battles, trainers will have to search for Pokémon on their location and keep an eye for legendary eggs appearing at gyms. Trainers will have to face the legendary Pokémon that hatches from the eggs in order to be given a chance to catch it.

Niantic might release a number of other legendaries to coincide with future real-life "Pokémon GO" events. For now, at least, it seems trainers will have their hands full trying to catch the game's first four legendaries.