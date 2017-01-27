'Pokémon Go' News: 12th Nest Migration Observed, More Voltorbs And Fewer Staryus Among Changes

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Nest migrations are notable "Pokémon Go" events since they typically determine which specific Pokémon the players may be seeing more and less of. And apparently, another one of those occurrences took place just recently.

Players may notice some changes inside 'Pokémon Go' courtesy of the latest nest migration

As the players over on The Silph Road Subreddit noted, this is the 12th of these migrations to take place inside the game. And just like before, some interesting changes have already been observed.

A recent report from Heavy.com took note of some of the more significant changes included in this latest migration.

Interestingly enough, it seems like Trainers can expect to run into more Voltorbs now. A few more Sandshrews, Seels and Vulpixes may also be in the wild just waiting to be found.

As for the Pokémon that may not be quite as plentiful due to the 12th nest migration, Staryus, Scythers and Pikachus are apparently harder to find now.

While these are some of the noticeable trends that have emerged in the wake of the latest nest migration, players should always be aware that conditions may still vary where they are.

"Pokémon Go" players are encouraged to check out the nests located where they have frequently found Pokémon before in order to see exactly what their situation is.

If it does turn out that this newest migration is not particularly helpful for some players, then they will be glad to know that another one is expected to take place inside the game in the very near future.

Going back to The Silph Road, the dedicated players there have noted that these migrations have now happened about two weeks apart, nine weeks in a row. If that trend continues, then players can expect the next nest migration to take place within the second week of February.

More news about other changes that may be coming to "Pokémon Go" should be made available soon.