'Pokémon Go' News: 20th Nest Migration Observed, Learn More About What Has Changed

Another nest migration has taken place inside "Pokémon Go" and this latest one marks the 20th time that this particular event has happened.

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon Go

Still, even if this is a milestone migration, it is no different from previous ones that have simply moved around certain Pokémon nests, making some creatures easier to access for a number of players, while others may be harder to find.

A recent report from Heavy.com highlights some of the notable changes that have been observed, thanks to this latest migration.

Apparently, Bulbasaurs may be a bit tougher to find now and the same goes for Sentrets. There may be good news for those Trainers looking for Scythers, however, as there may be more of them in the wild currently.

In any case, players will still want to go out and see for themselves what changes have been made to the nests in their areas. The effects of a nest migration are not the same for everyone, and the last thing players may want is to miss out on some rare Pokémon just because they failed to check.

Another thing to note here is that even if a certain nest migration does not end up bringing a rare Pokémon to the neighborhood, players may still want to pay attention to the new creatures nearby.

Given how seemingly random these nest migrations are, there is always a chance that the Pokémon near them now will be harder to find in the future, so "Pokémon Go" players may want to make the most out of their current situations.

One last thing, even if this particular nest migration is not working out that well for some players, they can still take comfort in the knowledge that these events have been taking place two weeks apart consistently for a while now.

If this nest migration did not bring rare Pokémon, then "Pokémon Go" players may want to check again on May 17 to see if they have better luck then.