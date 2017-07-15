'Pokémon Go' News: 25th Nest Migration in Effect, Acknowledged Officially by Devs

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon Go The next nest migration may take place inside 'Pokémon Go' on July 27

A special event took place inside "Pokémon Go" recently in the form of the 25th nest migration.

This latest nest migration is a bit different from the previous ones, however.

Unlike the earlier 24 migrations, the developers themselves acknowledged this recent in-game event.

Over on r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit, "incliedplane" shared a screenshot showing off the in-game notification shared by the developers. The notification read, "Different Pokemon may be appearing in parks around you." The developers also noted that now may be a good time for players to check out the spawn points around them.

While the nest migration was not named directly, it is clear that this was the event that the developers were referring to.

As for the changes actually brought about by the 25th nest migration, there appears to be one particular Pokémon that is popping up frequently, at least according to the reports pouring in from "Pokémon Go" players which they posted on a separate thread on r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit.

That Pokémon appears to be Cyndaquil, so players who have thus far been unable to find this creature will likely be very happy with the most recent migration.

Interestingly enough, the player reports concerning Girafarig are more varied, with some indicating that nests for this creature have disappeared, while others have noted their emergence in their area.

Just like the notification urged, players will be best served to go out and see the effects of the latest nest migration themselves.

Even if there may be trends emerging, nests for rare Pokémon may still pop up in some areas, and players will definitely not want to miss out on them.

One last thing, these nest migrations have been taking place two weeks apart for quite some time now, and if that is the case again, players can then probably expect the next one to happen on July 27.

More news about "Pokémon Go" should be made available in the near future.