'Pokémon GO' News: Adventure Week Ends, Next Possible Event Surfaces

Niantic recently introduced a brand-new "Pokémon GO" event called Adventure Week. It increased the spawn rates of Rock-type pocket monsters, along with some added boosts and an item. Now, it has finally ended, leaving fans to wonder what the next event could be.

According to Express, the aforementioned "Pokémon GO" event ended on May 25. The event brought a couple of interesting stuff, such as an increase in acquiring items from PokéStops. Players were also given a chance to obtain more candies from their Pokémon Buddies, considering the fact that the required walking distances were shortened.

As a last minute hurrah, the official Twitter page of the game reminded the players about catching more rock-type Pokémon. "Have you encountered a wild Aerodactyl during #AdventureWeek?" the tweet read. It is worth noting that this was Niantic's way of commemorating all the memories the hit mobile game obtained throughout its existence.

There is no doubt that among the things players love about "Pokémon GO" are events and the bonuses that come with them. After all, it is during these times that they are given an extra boost in their respective journeys. With Adventure Week concluded, many are now wondering about the next event.

Daily Star noted that there is a possibility of the studio dropping big reveals about the next one. With that, it could refer to the highly anticipated arrival of the Legendary creatures. The latter, as Niantic teased themselves, could possibly be launched sometime in the summer.

Talk about the supposed arrival of the Legendary Pokémon began earlier this year. Fans have been hoping for the studio to finally introduce these creatures. Until now, however, they remain to be unseen. But if there is truth to what the company has teased, then these beasts might just surprise the community in the next few weeks or so.