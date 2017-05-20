'Pokémon GO' news: 'Adventure Week' event focused on Rock-type Pokémon now live

The latest event for "Pokémon Go" is now live, bringing in new Rock-type Pokémons for players to catch.

NianticPromotional image for the "Pokémon GO" Adventure Week event

Adventure Week runs from May 18 to May 25, and just like the previous Grass event, it will center on Rock-type Pokémon. Trainers should see an increase in Generation 1 and Generation 2 Rock Pokémon Spawns by now. Additionally, players can expect more items from PokéStops and additional Candy from Buddy Pokémon.

This means it is a perfect time to purchase item slots from the in-game store. Players who purchase Poké Balls during the event will only need to pay 50 percent of the price. Also, a new customization has been opened with the Explorer's Hat, which is free for all players.

Creatures expected to show up this week include Omanyte, Aerodactyl, Sudowoodo, Kabuto, and Onix, as well as their evolved forms. Buddy Pokémon can now find Candy four times faster than normal, which means trainers have to really think about their moves in order to maximize the amount of Candy they can get.

"Pokémon Go was developed for people to easily experience classic Pokémon gameplay on their mobile device and catch Pokémon in the real world," said Niantic in a press release. "As a result, every day, people around the globe go outside, explore the world around them, make some new memories, and get some exercise along the way. We'd love to honour the memories created so far, and our collective journey yet to come, with the Pokémon GO Adventure Week celebration."

Released in July 2016, "Pokémon GO" took the world by storm when it introduced the concept of augmented reality gaming. Although its popularity has since dipped, the game generated enough income to support developer Niantic for a long time.

Niantic recently opened an Instagram account exclusively for the game. The developer has always encouraged players to share their "Pokémon GO" moments through social media, so Niantic used the photo-sharing application to let players easily send their fan photos.