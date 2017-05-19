'Pokémon GO' news: 'Adventure Week' launched

Niantic has just announced that a new "Pokémon GO" event this week will be held to celebrate the fact that the players have traveled more than 15.8 billion kilometers just to catch the elusive critters.

Niantic"Pokémon GO" launches Adventure Week.

Titled "Adventure Week," this event puts Rock Pokémon on the spotlight. Onix, Sudowoodo, Kabuto (and its evolved form Omastar), Omanyte (and its evolved form Kabutops), as well as the other Rock Pokémon, are more likely to spawn during this period. Even Aerodactyl, one of the rarest Pokémon in the game, will have a higher chance of spawning during this week, which means that players who have not yet collected it will have the opportunity to capture it whole during the event.

According to Eurogamer, the Generations 1 and 2 Grass Pokémon will also have a higher chance of spawning while the event is ongoing. Among these are Geodude (including its evolved forms Graveler and Golem), Rhyhorn (and its evolution Rhydon), Shuckle, Magcargo, and Larvitar (and its evolved forms Pupitar and Tyanitar). The article also indicates that Rock Pokémon creatures do not spawn as frequently as the other types, so this event will be a good opportunity for players to catch these critters. Eurogamer speculates that "Adventure Week" may follow the way the previous events flowed, in that rare or themed creatures are outside their usual spawn locations.

Among the things that players can expect for "Adventure Week" are more items given in PokéStops. PokéBalls will be offered at a 50 percent discount. Buddy Pokémon will be able to find Candy four times faster than usual throughout the week, which means less walking required on the part of players. The Explorer's Hat has also been added to players' wardrobe without any cost in keeping up with the "Adventure Week" theme.

According to Forbes, "Adventure Week" is not tied to any real-world event, unlike the recently concluded "Worldwide Bloom" event.

"Adventure Week" runs from May 18 to May 25.