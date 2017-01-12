'Pokémon GO' News and Updates: Chinese Government to Ban Game Due to Security Reasons

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In 2016, "Pokémon GO" emerged as one of the most successful mobile apps both in Android and iOS. However, the Chinese government is still not lifting its ban of the game until security risks are re-evaluated and addressed.

REUTERS/Chris HelgrenA Pidgey Pokémon is spotted in a road at downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 11, 2016.

"Pokémon GO" is an augmented reality app developed by the U.S.-based video game company Niantic Labs and was released in July 2016. The augmented reality technology makes use of geolocation. As players walk around real neighborhoods, so do their virtual characters.

As players move around, they will have to wait until a Pokémon character appears on their mobile device's screen. Like a real Pokémon trainer, they have to catch these virtual creatures.

According to a report from Reuters, China's State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television has banned the game in the entire country due to "a high level of responsibility to national security and the safety of people's lives and property."

The report also mentioned that the censorship-regulatory body is working with other government agencies in China to determine the gravity of the risks that come along with the game.

Reuters also quoted the China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association saying that the security risks that come with "Pokémon GO" include the "threat to geographical information security and the threat to transport and the personal safety of consumers."

Back in September, Daily Mail reported that up to almost 114,000 road accidents were attributed to playing "Pokémon GO." The overwhelming statistics were collected within only 10 days since the game was released. According to the report, these accidents involved unfocused drivers and pedestrians because they were distracted by the game.

Daily Mail quoted San Diego, California-based Dr. John Ayers saying, "Some have speculated that in addition to promoting physical activity that Pokémon Go has a dangerous side effect by increasing rates of distracted drivers and pedestrians."

The report also quoted several tweets that shared experiences of possible accidents due to the driver behind the wheel and playing "Pokémon GO" at the same time.

Niantic Labs has yet to issue a comment on the Chinese government's censorship of the game, according to the Reuters' report.