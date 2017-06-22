'Pokemon GO' News and Updates: On Raid Battles and War on Cheaters

Since the release of "Pokemon GO" last year, many players have learned how to cheat their way through the game and get the Pokemon they want. Some use software that allow them to restructure their smartphone's location to any part of the world. Following this, Niantic has announced that there will be an update that specifically attacks cheaters. Meanwhile, there are also a few things that players should know about the Raid update for gyms of "Pokemon GO."

Twitter/PokemonGoApp"Pokemon GO" addresses cheating issues.

A recent Reddit post shared Niantic's war on cheaters. The post reads:

"With the announcement of Raid Battles and the new battle features, we are staying true on our commitment to ensuring that Pokémon GO continues to be a fun and fair experience for all Trainers. Starting today, Pokémon caught using third-party services that circumvent normal gameplay will appear marked with a slash in the inventory and may not behave as expected."

This resulted to cheaters posting what happens when the update has been installed. All the Pokemon they got by using third-party services are crossed out with a bold, red slash and are made unplayable. They will also be unable to earn any candies from the said Pokemon.

To redirect the frustration of the players, Forbes has helpfully posted all the invisible features that came with the Raid update for "Pokemon GO." According to the list, players can now use a search bar to look through the massive list of Pokemon that players have. Unvisited Pokestops will also be shown through an indicator.

The Raid update for "Pokemon GO" allows players to have a cooperative battle with their friends. There are levels for each Raid battle and the higher the level, the more players one needs in order to emerge victorious against the Raid boss.

"We've tried to make it so when we battle that it doesn't get harder when we battle with more people we want to make it feel good that if you take a friend along that everyone who joins in really enhanced the experience," global product marketing Lead Archit Bhargava and senior product manager Tatsuo Nomura told Express.