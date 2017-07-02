'Pokémon GO' News: Anniversary Event Leaked, Next Raid Bosses Teased

Niantic Labs may be preparing for a big anniversary event for "Pokémon GO," at least based on the game codes found on the latest update for the game.

The developer recently rolled out a patch to fix some bugs following the release of the Gym update and the introduction of raid bosses to the game.

The folks over at The Silph Road found a telling code labeled as a new event type being introduced in "Pokémon GO." It reads: ONE_YEAR_ANNIVERSARY.

(Photo: Niantic Labs) Raid battles in "Pokémon GO."

This suggests that Niantic is cooking something up for the first anniversary of the hit augmented reality game, which comes as no surprise at all seeing that this is a monster of an event to pass up.

What Niantic specifically has in store remains to be seen, but it won't be long before fans get to experience it all themselves. "Pokémon GO" was released in July 6 last year so expect the developer to kick off the festivities in the following days.

As players wait, they can lose themselves with the raids, the latest addition to "Pokémon GO" that ultimately invigorated a game that, while millions remain playing, continue to lose audience.

Forbes has talked about what Niantic has planned with regard to the raid bosses. The site believes that to keep the raids fresh, Niantic could designate different sets of Pokémon as bosses for a specific period of time.

The studio is already teasing that Ninetails and Dragonite will soon get their turn as raid bosses in "Pokémon GO," at least based on their support page for raid battles.

Forbes believes that Wartortle, Charmeleon and Ivysaur will make for perfect Tier 1 raid bosses simply for the fact that mid-tier Gen 2 starters are bosses already. It should also give players better chances to obtain high IV Gen 1 starters with bonus candy to boot.

For Tier 2, the publication says that Jynx will undoubtedly join Magmar and Electabuzz to pull raid duty in "Pokémon GO" as it is the only Pokémon from the trio yet to get that privilege. Tier 3 could then be fortified by Espeon and Umbreon, the remaining evolutions of Eevee yet to find their way to this level.

Finally, Tier 4 would be a good place for Typhlosion, Feraligatr and Meganium to handle. It would make sense as they are Gen 2 starter final forms and will be quite the treasure for "Pokémon GO" players to capture.