'Pokémon Go' News: Another Nest Migration Observed, the 26th of Its Kind

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon Go The 26th nest migration recently went live inside 'Pokémon Go'

Yet another nest migration took place inside "Pokémon Go" just recently, marking the 26th time that this particular in-game event has happened.

For the newer players who may be unaware of what a nest migration actually is, this is an event that typically leads to changes related to which Pokémon may show up in certain areas.

The effects of any given nest migration differ from one area to the next, so players are encouraged to always check out the Pokémon where they are after every migration to make sure they do not miss out on any rare spawns.

Also, given the nature of these nest migrations, they can sometimes turn out to be helpful or just bothersome to players.

With all that out of the way, it is now time to discuss some of the trends that have been noticed in the wake of the 26th nest migration.

Thus far, several players have posted what they have seen over on r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit, and apparently, Psyducks are easier to find now. It does not look as though the "Pokémon Go" players who have already seen the Psyducks are happy about that development, however.

Another Pokémon being spotted more frequently thanks to the nest migration is Dunsparce, which is a change being met more positively by players.

Previously, these nest migrations largely went unacknowledged by the developers. However, in recent weeks, there have been notifications rolled out to inform players that one has taken place. As PVP Live noted though, the notifications themselves are being sent out a bit after the nest migration occurs.

Players should also have no trouble predicting when the next nest migration will happen since these have taken place two weeks apart consistently for months now, and that pattern is expected to hold.

More news about "Pokémon Go" should be made available in the near future.