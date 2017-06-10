'Pokémon GO' News: App Celebrates Anniversary With Multiplayer Update and Real-World Events

"Pokémon GO" is celebrating its first anniversary by hosting a number of real-world events as well as announcing an upcoming multiplayer update this summer. This could be the key for the app to put itself back on the map following a huge drop in popularity.

Niantic A promotional photo of the mobile game "Pokemon GO."

Shortly after its release in 2016, the app instantly became a global phenomenon. People of all ages were talking about Pokémon and hordes of people hunting for virtual pocket monsters started appearing everywhere.

However, the hype soon died down as users grew tired of catching the same Pokémon and having no real way to enjoy them. The only way to really show off a trainer's achievements was through the gym system which was too competitive.

Niantic forgot the other half of the tried and tested Pokémon formula: trainer battles. While it is fun to collect and show off your captured Pokémon, battling has always been the heart and soul of the "Pokémon" franchise.

Soon, the app and the Pokémon within it sat idly on the home screens of smartphones, waiting for the day when they will once again be of use. And that time could be now with the subsequent announcements of updates and events for "Pokémon GO."

Starting next week, Niantic will roll out the Fire and Ice event with increased spawn rates for both Fire and Ice-type Pokémon. Prowess with Pokéballs will also receive rewards with experience bonuses for accurately thrown balls.

Hatching eggs will also yield better XP and for this reason, Lucky Eggs will be at half price during the event. Gym battles will be disabled for a short period in the lead up to the event which will last until June 20.

After the in-game event, Niantic will hold one in the real world with Pokémon GO Fest Chicago. Similar events will also be held all across Europe and in Yokohama, Japan throughout the summer.

However, the most important announcement involves the update which will finally add a multiplayer feature to the game. With this update, as well as rumors of legendary Pokémon making an appearance, the app could very well make a comeback.

The app in some ways has revolutionized the gaming world with its emphasis on augmented reality. So much so that companies are now putting their efforts into developing better AR.

Despite a few hiccups since its release, "Pokémon GO" still remains as one of the most popular mobile games out there. Currently boasting over 750 million downloads, the game could very well pave the way for more AR games in the future.