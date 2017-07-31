'Pokémon GO' News: Articuno to Make Way for Moltres

Twitter/PokemonGoApp Niantic has shared the schedule for the appearance of Articuno, Moltres and Zapdos for the newly unlocked Pokémon Raid Battle feature of the mobile game.

Niantic has shared the schedule for the appearance of the three legendary bird Pokémon for the coming weeks. Articuno, who was unlocked during the "Pokémon GO" Fest in Chicago on July 22, will come to Pokémon Raid Battles worldwide only until Monday, July 31.

The company has released the news via social media, revealing that each of the legendary Pokémon will only be coming to Pokémon Raid Battles for a limited time. In a Twitter post last Tuesday, July 25, Niantic has shared the schedule for three of the first legendary Pokémon coming to the mobile game: Articuno, Moltres and Zapdos.

"Battle Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos in Raid Battles around the world (Articuno: now to 7/31, Moltres: 7/31–8/7, Zapdos: 8/7–8/14)!" the post notified the game's players.

The first legendary Pokémon after Lugia, Articuno will only be available until Monday, July 31. On the same day, its place will be taken by Moltres, a flying and fire type Pokémon. No specific time for the switch has been revealed as of this time.

Meanwhile, trainers are already preparing counters for the new legendary bird. As Moltres has a weakness for rock, water or electric type attacks, Pokémon with moves of these types are preferred.

Since Moltres is a flying and fire type, it takes double Super Effective damage from rock type moves. With this glaring weakness to rock type attacks, several Pokémon types have emerged as the preferred counter to Moltres.

Like with Articuno Raid Battles, Golem remains a favorite for dealing with this new bird legendary since its Rock Throw and Stone Edge moves will put a serious dent in Moltres' health bar in no time.

Meanwhile, the fossil Pokémon, Omastar, is a safe alternative to Golem. As a rock and water type, Omastar takes reduced damage from Moltres' fire type moves, as well as having Rock Throw and Rock Slide for offense.