'Pokémon Go' News: Clues Pointing to Arrival of Legendary Pokémon Surface Online

Not that it was a closely guarded secret, but now, there are new clues that have turned up online hinting that the Legendary Pokémon are finally coming to "Pokémon Go."

The first new clue is kind of an indirect one.

Over on r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit, "flipdrago" posted a screenshot featuring a Nearby Raid display. Right away, players may notice that alongside two "Ongoing" Raids is one labeled as a "TEST."

Now, just because there is currently a Raid being tested, that does not necessarily mean that it is connected to the Legendary Pokémon. However, there is something else in the image that tips fans off that this may not be just another ordinary Raid.

Upon closer inspection, players may see that there are icons located just beneath the word "TEST," seemingly indicating that this particular Raid is a difficult one.

Again, it is not clear that the increased level of difficulty is caused by the presence of a Legendary Pokémon, but it is hard to come up with other reasons for why a Raid has to be so challenging.

Aside from the supposed Raid "TEST," there is one other interesting find that could be pointing to the upcoming release of Legendary Pokémon inside "Pokémon Go."

In a separate thread on the same Subreddit, "lightninglemons22" shared a different image, and this one showed an ad supposedly found on the Indian iOS App Store.

The ad simply indicates that players can apparently get a special variant of Pikachu that is wearing a hat and the first Legendary Pokémon.

Developers have not exactly been shy when it comes to teasing the arrival of the Legendary Pokémon, but they have thus far held off on saying when they will be officially added.

Taking these new clues into account, it is looking more and more like the wait for the Legendary Pokémon is nearing its end and that "Pokémon Go" players may be able to see them pretty soon.