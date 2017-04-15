'Pokémon GO' News: Devs Celebrate Easter With 'Eggstravaganza' Event

Just in time for Easter this year, Niantic announced last Thursday the start of "Pokémon GO's" Eggstravaganza event.

Niantic Promotional image for "Pokémon GO's" Eggstravaganza event.

In an official statement, Niantic invited players to continue their Pokémon-catching activities in Easter because they are about to discover that "a greater variety of Pokémon can now be found in 2 km Eggs." The "Pokémon GO" developers added, "Your Egg-venture doesn't stop there, though — you'll also earn more Candy for every Egg you hatch!"

The "Pokémon GO" Eggstravaganza event started Thursday, at 4 p.m. EDT and will continue until next Thursday, April 20, at 4 p.m. EDT.

Apart from the mentioned treats through the Easter-themed event, Niantic also announced: "Throughout this Eggstravaganza, you'll also level up even faster with double XP! Combine this Egg-cellent bonus with a Lucky Egg, and you'll earn four times the XP you normally would. To make this Eggstravaganza even sweeter, Lucky Eggs will be 50% off in the in-game shop!"

Polygon noted that the Eggstravaganza event followed the latest limited-time event on "Pokémon GO" called the Water Festival. According to the same report, many players of the augmented reality game were convinced to go back to catching Pokémon during the Water Festival event, where players had the chance to spot the special shiny variant of Magikarp.

On the other hand, Forbes has also noted that Niantic did not clarify if only 5 km Pokémon could be caught within the 2 km range or if it was possible that some rare 10 km monsters are also thrown into the mix.

In other "Pokémon GO" news, Niantic founder and CEO John Hanke was at the London Games Festival earlier this month where he recently announced that "Pokémon GO" has an average of 65 million active players per month.

The announcement was followed by a blog post to thank the loyal "Pokémon GO" players and it says, "We owe the continued momentum and recognition to the dedicated players exploring the world and creating adventures together in Pokémon GO." The same blog post teased about upcoming "new cooperative social gameplay experiences" as spring arrives.