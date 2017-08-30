'Pokémon Go' News: Devs Hint at Future Plans Designed to Improve the Gaming Experience for Rural Players

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon Go More features designed to improve 'Pokémon Go' for rural players are expected to arrive in the future

Going all the way back to when "Pokémon Go" was first launched, one particular complaint that some players have continually put forth is that the experience of playing the game is somewhat different for those in rural areas.

Obviously, more of the game's features are going to be concentrated in more densely-populated areas such as cities, but it is also easy to understand why some players in rural areas may be feeling a bit neglected.

The good news for those rural players is that developers are aware of what is happening and they are still working on making things better.

Recently, a Niantic representative who goes by the username "NianticGeorge" over on Reddit offered a little bit of insight into what the developers have done and are still planning to do with regards to catering to the players in rural areas.

First off, the representative pointed to the developers' investment in Operation Portal Recon as something that could help rural players greatly in the future.

In a separate post, this one included in a r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit thread, the same representative highlighted how OPR has helped improve the availability of "Pokémon Go" to rural players. The representative also pointed to other changes that have had positive impacts on rural players, such as the addition of more Gyms and the implementation of more balanced Pokémon distribution.

The representative also indicated that the developers are not yet done when it comes to improving the game with rural players in mind.

"NianticGeorge" acknowledged that it may still be difficult for rural players to form Raid teams. The good news here, the representative shared, is that this is also something that the developers are aware of and are already working to address.

More news about new features coming to "Pokémon Go" should be made available in the near future.