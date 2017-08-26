'Pokémon Go' News: Effects of 28th Nest Migration Could Help Players Acquire Shiny Creatures

Magikarp and Pikachu among Pokémon being seen more frequently in the wake of the most recent nest migration

There is yet another nest migration that just recently went live inside "Pokémon Go," and this one could prove to be a very special one for players on the hunt for Shiny Pokémon.

Over on r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit, players all over the world are once again reporting which creatures are spawning more frequently in their areas.

Interestingly enough, it seems like Magikarp and Pikachu are among the Pokémon that have been seen more often in the aftermath of the latest nest migration, and that can prove to be good news for players.

For those who may be unaware, developers have previously confirmed that there are Shiny variants of Magikarp and Pikachu present in "Pokémon Go."

Shiny creatures are incredibly difficult to find, and even when players set out with the intent of catching them, more often than not, those hunting trips do not turn out as planned.

That is why players reporting that more Magikarp and Pikachu are popping up after the latest nest migration is so important.

If more of those creatures are now showing up in the wild, that means players will have more chances to eventually run into a Shiny Pokémon.

That is still not guaranteed to happen of course, but the odds for it have at least improved.

It is also worth noting that not every player will see more of Pikachu and Magikarp since the effects of a migration vary, but there may still be some interesting creatures appearing elsewhere that are worth checking out.

Still, for those players lucky enough to have more Magikarp and Pikachu in their areas, now may be the ideal time to hunt down a Shiny Pokémon.

Another nest migration is expected to take place inside the game in two weeks.

More news about "Pokémon Go" should be made available in the near future.