'Pokémon Go' Easter Event: 'Eggstravaganza' to Bring Double XP and Changes to Eggs Included

After weeks of speculation from "Pokémon Go" players and all kinds of rumors popping up, the Easter-themed event is finally about to go live.

Twitter courtesy of @PokemonGoApp'Pokémon Go's' 'Eggstravaganza' event will remain live until April 20

Officially, the new event is known as the "Eggstravaganza," and as that name implies, this one is mainly about those things players need to hatch inside the game.

Developers revealed in a new post on the game's official website that 2km Eggs now contain "a greater variety of Pokémon." This should come as pleasant news to players who have been seeing the same creatures showing up again and again where they live, as they may now be able to find some new ones by hatching as many Eggs as they can.

Another helpful bonus that should entice players to keep going with those Eggs is that they will now be able to receive even more pieces of Candy for each one they hatch.

Also changing inside "Pokémon Go" thanks to the ongoing "Eggstravaganza" is the amount of experience points that players can earn. Specifically, players can now earn double the amount of experience points while the event is live.

Continuing with the Egg theme, players who decide to use Lucky Eggs while this event is live will see those bonuses stack up, and they will be able to receive quadruple the amount of experience points compared to when it is just another ordinary day.

Players also don't need to spend that much to purchase a Lucky Egg as its price has been cut in half.

For now, those are the only changes that have gone live courtesy of the "Eggstravaganza," but as players may remember, some Shiny Pokémon were added to the game as part of the recently concluded "Water Festival" event.

Furthermore, a recent report from SlashGear mentioned that new Shiny Pokémon may be introduced via the Easter event.

Developers have yet to confirm that new Shiny Pokémon have been added, but players may want to watch out for them anyway.

"Pokémon Go" players can take part in the "Eggstravaganza" event from April 13, 4 p.m. EDT, until April 20, 4.p.m. EDT.