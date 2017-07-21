'Pokémon Go' News: Find Out Which Legendary Pokémon Have Been Confirmed

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon Go Lugia is one of the Legendary Pokémon players can soon see inside 'Pokémon Go'

It finally happened, Legendary Pokémon are now on their way to "Pokémon Go," but there are still some lingering questions remaining in the wake of this monumental announcement.

One of the most pressing questions concerns the Legendary creatures themselves, specifically concerning which of them are actually going to be seen in the game in the near future.

For those who may not have seen it just yet, developers dropped a new trailer formally announcing the arrival of the Legendary Pokémon.

Over the course of the video, players can see the Legendary creatures appear – six of them to be exact.

The Legendary Pokémon shown were Articuno, Moltres, Zapdos, Ho-Oh, Lugia and Mewtwo.

Redditor "graaahh" took the time to carefully look through the video and was able to come up with the stats for the Legendary Pokémon. According to the stats shared in a post on r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit, Articuno, Moltres and Zapdos will have 30,000, 28,000 and 29,000 CP respectively, while Ho-Oh will have 32,000. Lugia has the highest CP at 35,000.

Interestingly enough, while Mewtwo did make an appearance (right at the 2:28 mark of the video), this Pokémon was not shown involved in the Raid, leaving some "Pokémon Go" players to wonder exactly how the release of these creatures will be handled.

Going back to "graaahh," the Redditor hinted that not all Legendary Pokémon may be released right away, which definitely seems like a possibility at this point.

In any case, the first of these Legendary Pokémon could show up outside of the trailer and in the game very soon.

If attendees of the "Pokémon Go Fest" taking place on July 22 capture enough Pokémon , the first Legendary creature will then be revealed. Furthermore, if the Legendary Pokémon itself is defeated, then these creatures may show up all over the world starting July 23, per a recent post on Pokemon's official website.

Additional Legendary Pokémon are expected to appear inside "Pokémon Go" in the future.