'Pokémon GO' News: First Real-World Event Begins Next Week

"Pokémon GO" is about to celebrate its first anniversary and Niantic is going wild. In the span of a year, the mobile app surpassed many milestones and became one of the most popular games in the world. The "Pokémon" series has never been as popular. To celebrate this momentous occasion, the hit game will be having its first real-world event. Are trainers ready for this?

Niantic A special "Pokémon GO" event is set to take place at Chicago's Grant Park on July 22.

After passing a monumental 750 million downloads all over the world and having experienced a rollercoaster of a year, Niantic is finally celebrating "Pokémon GO's" first anniversary. The company will be having events all around the world both in-game and in the real world. It looks like trainers are in for a massive celebration, indeed.

"Pokémon GO's" anniversary will start off with a Solstice event that is scheduled to begin this Tuesday, June 13 until Tuesday, June 20. During this period, trainers will get discounted Lucky eggs, XP bonuses for accurate PokéBall throws and an increase in encounter rates for Ice-type and Fire-type Pokémon.

Aside from this, new gameplay is being teased by Niantic. VG247 believes that this might be the highly anticipated player-versus-player (PvP) feature; however, the company has yet to release official details about it.

Aside from in-game events, the company is taking their anniversary to major cities around the world. The first "Pokémon GO" Fest will take place at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday, June 22. Tickets will be available online on the Pokémon Go Live website starting Monday, June 19. Interested attendees can start ordering their tickets at 1 p.m. EDT.

European trainers should also brace themselves as the "Pokémon GO" anniversary event is coming to the continent from June to September. Other details about where and when to expect these events will follow soon. As for Japanese trainers, a "Pikachu Outbreak" is set to happen in Yokohama, Japan where the company is said to deliver a different "Pokémon GO" experience.

"Pokémon GO" is now available to download for all IOS and Android devices worldwide.