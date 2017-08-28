'Pokémon Go' News: Further Improvements for Raids and Gyms Expected

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon Go More Raid and Gym features may be coming to 'Pokémon Go'

"Pokémon Go's" future is always a subject of great interest for loyal fans of the exploration/monster-catching app, and the good news for them is that it looks like developers are far from done when it comes to making adjustments and perhaps even introducing new features.

Recently, the folks over at Pokémon Go Hub sent some queries over to Niantic in the hopes of learning more about what the developers are working on next.

Tatsuo Nomura, senior product manager at Niantic, then provided answers for some of those questions.

First off, Nomura hinted that Gyms are still set to undergo some renovations, or at the very least, they will be adjusted.

According to Nomura, they are still focused on improving the performances of the Gyms for now, though they do have some ideas for additions that have been inspired in part by the members of the community.

It may still be a while before "Pokémon Go" players see these new additions in the game, however.

There is a chance that Raids may look and play differently in the future as well.

While Nomura indicated that he and the other developers are pleased with how the Raids are encouraging different kinds of players to interact and enjoy the game with one another, he does acknowledge that there is still a "coordination issue."

A specific fix for that issue has not been provided just yet, though Nomura did note that they are also prioritizing the improvements of Raids.

In related news, Exclusive Raids are also coming to the game soon.

These Exclusive Raids are going to be a little different since players will have to earn invites for them. Furthermore, Exclusive Raids will also give players opportunities to see Mewtwo in the future.

More news about the other additions that may be coming to "Pokémon Go" should be made available soon.