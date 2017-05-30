'Pokémon Go' News: Group of Japanese Fans to Hold Bug-Type Event on June 3-4

After Adventure Week, "Pokémon Go" players are excited to know what event is coming up next. In the past few days, news came out that a bug-type "Pokémon Go" event will be happening on June 3 and 4. However, recent reports suggest that while an event will be taking place in the coming days, it is not going to be an official one.

Facebook/PokemonGoAndroidPromotional photo for "Pokémon Go"

Rumors about the bug-type event started to spread like wildfire on the internet the past week when a photo with Japanese text and many other snaps of Bug-Type Pokémon surfaced online. Fans were quick to assume that the photos hinted at the next event following the "Pokémon Go" Adventure Week celebration, which brought the Rock-type Pokémon event. However, unfortunately for some fans of the mobile reality app, the rumored Bug-type event is a fan-organized event that will be happening in Japan in the next few days.

According to reports, a "Pokémon Go" Bug-type event will be taking place from June 3 to 4 in Japan, but game developer Niantic has nothing to do with it. Contrary to previous rumors that this will be available to players in the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, the upcoming event will only be available to Japanese players.

The event reportedly aims to fill the local gyms of Japan with some of the rarest Pokémon. The image released by the fans who organized the event featured a wide array of rare creatures, most of them Pokémon that players have never seen before in the augmented reality game.

As to why the organizers decided to hold the event on June 4, it has something to do with the Japanese term for insect, which is pronounced as "mushi." Since the number six in Japanese is "mu," while the number four is "shi," they decided to schedule the Bug-type event on June 4 (6/4). The fans who organized the affair have reportedly been planning to hold this event since April.