'Pokémon Go' News: How Players Can Prepare for the Seemingly Imminent Arrival of the Legendary Pokémon

This summer has already been an eventful one for "Pokémon Go." However, developers may not be done just yet, as it might be just about time for them to finally unleash the Legendary Pokémon.

First off, even though developers have not confirmed that the Legendary Pokémon are on their way, there have been enough clues that have surfaced online to suggest that this is still the case.

A recent report from Business Insider highlighted the different clues that have emerged, and they range from datamining finds, an App Store ad and even an upcoming event.

There is certainly plenty of smoke here, but exactly when developers will confirm the presence of the fire is still anyone's best guess. Still, with all these clues available, it may be time for players to get ready for the debuts of these eagerly anticipated creatures.

So, what can "Pokémon Go" players do to get ready?

Over on r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit, "Alieldrazi" encouraged fellow players to hold on to their Rare Candies. These Rare Candies can come in really handy for capturing Legendary Pokémon in the wild, so it will indeed be a good idea for players to keep these and use them only for the creatures that are hardest to find.

Rare Candies can be obtained from Raids.

A recent article from Eurogamer also indicated that players may need Legendary Raid tickets to participate in Legendary Raids that feature those special creatures.

Similar to the Rare Candies, the Legendary Raid tickets can only be obtained from Raids.

It is clear that in order to be adequately prepared for the introduction of Legendary Pokémon, players will need to take part in many Raids.

Players will be best served to tune in to official channels for the game as well to make sure they are among the first to learn about the arrival of these Legendary creatures.

More news about "Pokémon Go" should be made available soon.