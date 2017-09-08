'Pokémon Go' News: Invites for Exclusive Raids Now Being Given to Some Players

Twitter courtesy of @PokemonGoApp Mewtwo is a creature 'Pokémon Go' players can encounter during Exclusive Raids

At first, it was the Legendary Birds, and they were then followed not long after by the arrivals of Entei, Raikou and Suicune. And sometime very soon, "Pokémon Go" players may finally get their crack at capturing Mewtwo.

Mewtwo's impending arrival was made official not too long ago by the developers.

In a post on the game's official website that went up in August, developers announced that the Pokémon known as Mewtwo is on its way.

They also revealed that Mewtwo is going to be made available in the game in a way different from how other coveted creatures have been released previously.

To be more specific, developers shared that Mewtwo would be seen in the game first via Exclusive Raids.

Developers did not share when Exclusive Raids would go up back then, but now, it looks like they are nearly ready to finally activate these.

Over on r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit, "Carnilawl" shared a screenshot of a Journal which contained some interesting things, including what looked to be an invite for an Exclusive Raid.

Further down the comments thread, Redditor "Deadmon" provided another screenshot that also pointed to the existence of an Exclusive Raid.

In a separate thread on the same Subreddit, other "Pokémon Go" players have reported that there are also invites for Exclusive Raids being given to folks in Japan.

For those who are concerned that they may miss out on Mewtwo entirely because they have yet to obtain an invite, they can still do some things to improve their chances of obtaining one.

According to the developers, the invites will only be given to players who are able to finish Raids at Gyms where an Exclusive Raid will go live soon. To improve their chances of getting one of those coveted invites, players should probably participate in as many Raids as they can in as many Gyms as possible.

More news about Mewtwo and the Exclusive Raids should be made available soon.