'Pokémon GO' News: Legendary Creatures, PVP System Finally Coming This Summer

It seems that fans of "Pokémon GO" are in for a huge treat this summer because Niantic has finally revealed the forthcoming arrival of the Legendary creatures. In addition, a new feature called player-versus-player (PVP) is also confirmed to arrive.

According to Eurogamer, the highly anticipated pocket monsters and new battle mode are set to be unleashed in "Pokémon GO" via an update. It remains a mystery as to when exactly it will arrive, but the studio has announced it will be sometime this summer. Apart from the aforementioned additions, the company noted that the update will also provide players with "more value" to their chosen team.

The announcement is courtesy of Mathieu de Fayet, vice president of strategic partnerships at Niantic. He revealed the much-awaited arrival of the Legendary creatures and PVP battle mode in an interview with Brazilian newspaper O Globo. Fortunately, GO Nintendo did the courtesy of translating it to English.

De Fayet explained that it was necessary for the developers to delay some of the long-planned innovations for "Pokémon GO." This is because of the immense success of the hit augment reality game, which required resources and patience, among others. Regardless, summer is going to be an exciting period for all the fans of the game.

The Niantic official also went to discuss "Ingress" and revealed what they have learned from it as a team. He noted that the game was able to sustain itself once they developed social interactions within the community. This is also the kind of atmosphere they want to bring to "Pokémon GO," thus they have started working on it.

It is worth noting that the arrival of the Legendary beasts and PVP system have long been in the rumor mill. But it was only recently that these features were finally confirmed, giving fans something to look forward to this summer.