'Pokémon Go' News: More Events Are Coming This Year, Including a 'Huge' One Coming in the Summer

Every now and then, a new "Pokémon Go" event goes live and players have extra reasons to go back to the game and play, and apparently they can look forward to more of these coming before the end of the year.

During a recent interview with K-Tai Watch, developers from the Japanese division of Niantic took some time out to talk about some of the things players can look forward to seeing.

A translation of the interview was provided by Pokémon Go Hub, and according to it, more events are apparently on the way.

Specifically, there is one particular event taking place this summer that has been described as "huge" and it may be involved in some way to raids.

While more details about the summer event have not been revealed, rumors are already hinting that this may be the one related to Legendary Pokémon that players have been waiting to hear more about for quite a while now.

Beyond the summer event, there may still be other dates on the calendar that "Pokémon Go" players will want to pay attention to, with the report adding that smaller events on par with the "Water Festival" may also go live over the course of this year. Whether or not these other events will introduce new types of Shiny Pokémon may be something players will have to discover for themselves.

Lastly, the developers also indicated that new features for the game are already being worked on.

The features being worked on include trading, the aforementioned raids and some PvP-focused additions, though there are still no timelines provided for when these may be officially launched.

More details about the possible additions that may soon be added to "Pokémon Go" as well as the events that could be held before the end of this year should be made available in the near future.