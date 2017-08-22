'Pokémon Go' News: More Events Going Live Soon, Learn More About What They Will Feature

'Pokémon Go' event taking place in Akron, Ohio, in just a few days

YouTube courtesy of Pokémon Go More 'Pokémon Go' events are set to take place later this year

Events are turning into bigger and more important parts of "Pokémon Go," and players can look forward to two taking place over the coming weeks.

The first event players will want to hear about is the one taking place in downtown Akron, Ohio, for the University of Akron's New Roo Weekend.

During this particular event, participants can look forward to seeing more temporary PokéStops popping up. There will also be charging stations set up so that players can spend plenty of time tracking down Pokémon.

This event will run from Aug. 26 to 27.

Following the Akron, Ohio, event, there will be Safari Zones going up at Unibail-Rodamco's shopping centers.

On Sept. 16, specific Unibail-Rodamco locations in France, Germany and Spain will serve as Safari Zones.

While the Safari Zones are live, "Pokémon Go" players can expect to see more creatures showing up at Unibail-Rodamco outlets, including ones that were not appearing at those locations previously.

Furthermore, there will also be Raids taking place while the Safari Zone is active, so players can team up to take out whichever powerful bosses may show up.

Players will also be given opportunities to socialize with teammates who happen to be present at the aforementioned Safari Zones as well.

It also looks like more Unibail-Rodamco shopping centers in other countries may serve as Safari Zones in the future, though the developers have yet to provide more details.

Going back to the United States, there are two more events set to take place later this year that players may be interested in.

The first event will start on Sept. 17 in San Jose, California, while the other is set to begin on Oct. 28 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is still unclear what special bonuses may go live during these events.

More news about any other "Pokémon Go" events should be made available soon.