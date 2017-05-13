'Pokémon GO' News: New Details on Raids Revealed in Latest Update

New details about the raids in "Pokémon GO" have been revealed following a brand-new update released by Niantic Labs for the augmented reality game.

(Photo: Niantic Labs)The promotional banner for "Pokémon GO."

The folks over at The Silph Road datamined the update and found a description of raids that mentions an XP grant for an achievement called "defeat_raid_pokemon."

According to them, this could mean that "Pokémon GO" players will receive XP if they beat a so-called raid Pokémon that could be attacking a Gym being defended by the player's Pokémon.

They believe that one way to do so is by feeding the Pokémon a berry, an activity that was mentioned under the Gym category in a previous update. This is to make the Pokémon defending the Gym stronger enough to fend off the raid Pokémon.

Forbes, however, believes that the raids will be more than just a Gym-related update on "Pokémon GO" and that it will be an entirely separate thing in the game.

The site believes that raids will have players band together to defeat a Pokémon, the way they did in the original trailer when they joined forces to take on Mewtwo.

After all, there were also references to raids breaking out in "Pokémon GO" with past updates mentioning notification updates to players when "a raid is starting near you."

With the arrival of Legendary Pokémon and a big summer update lined up for the game, Forbes believes that raids will be a big deal and not just improvements on Gym.

The site, however, believes that having the players feed their Pokémon while defending the Gym will help them be more active in the game.

There have been a lot of complaints about the Gym portion of "Pokémon GO," as there are no activities that can keep players engaged and more involved in it after they drop off their Pokémon there.

Having them fortify their Pokémon while safekeeping the place is definitely one way to keep

"Pokémon GO" players busy in the Gyms.

As for the raids, it could be that there is more to it that the updates are letting on so fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled.