'Pokémon GO' News: New Mobile Game Puts Magikarp in the Spotlight

In "Pokémon GO," almost all players will agree that one of not-so-useful pocket monsters is Magikarp. Apparently, though, there is a new mobile game that has put this creature in the spotlight. Here is everything about it in a nutshell.

YouTube/The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel A new Pokemon game called "Magikarp Jump" brings the less loved creature right into the spotlight.

According to Mirror, there is a new game that is very much inspired by Niantic's "Pokémon GO." It is called "Magikarp Jump," which, obviously, focuses on the less loved species. The task is quite simple: fish for it and train it to jump as high as it can.

The aforementioned game is currently available on both Android and iOS devices. To train the Pokémon, players must feed it with lots of berries. From there, they can compete with all the in-game jumping leagues. The game's official description says that if the creature gets knocked out during training, players will have to start over again with a new generation of it. The same thing happens if the Water-type species retires as soon as level 20 is reached.

Fortunately, not all progress gets lost in the process. The Pokémon will have to start from the beginning but it will be much stronger this time compared to before. Players will have to keep training their Magikarps in order to make it to the top of the tournament.

Engadget noted that somehow, in one way or another, "Magikarp Jump" is highly affected by the decreasing popularity of "Pokémon GO." Once players get to try it, they will have every reason to continue playing the game. It's like Magikarp has this compelling charm, making it hard for people to resist the pocket creature.

As for "Pokémon GO," its latest event called Adventure Week has ended. This left the community wondering what Niantic's next event would be. There are those who believe that with summer just around the corner, the studio will introduce the highly talked-about anniversary event. Interestingly, this one here is said to offer the much awaited Legendary pocket monsters.