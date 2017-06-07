'Pokémon GO' News: Next Big Event Leaked, to Focus on Fire and Ice Types

Niantic Labs is cooking up another big in-game event for the hit augmented reality game "Pokémon GO" this month, if the latest reports are anything to go by.

(Photo: Niantic)The promotional image for "Pokémon GO."

Citing a "reputable source," Pokemon GO Hub is reporting that there will be a new event happening next week focusing on the Fire- and Ice-type critters in the game.

This event will reportedly help "Pokémon GO" players celebrate the start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and winter in the South Hemisphere.

During this affair, trainers can expect increased spawn rates in "Pokémon GO" for the Pokemon under these categories. Among these Pokémon are Charmander, Vulpix, Ponyta, Magmar, Cyndaquil, Growlithe, Swinub, Houndour, Sneasel and Cloyster.

"Pokémon GO" gamers will also reportedly enjoy increased experience points (XP) when they use throw bonuses and hatch eggs while playing.

The Fire and Ice event will also allegedly give gamers the chance to snag a Lucky Egg for half the price, which is quite the steal considering what these items can offer.

If the leak is to be believed, the Fire and Ice event is set to begin next Tuesday, June 13, at 1 p.m. PDT and will end at the same hour the following week on June 20.

If the Fire and Ice-type focused event will transpire, it will be easily one of the better and more bountiful "Pokémon GO" events as of late. Gamers should expect an official announcement soon.

In the meantime, gamers can revel in the revelation that "Pokémon GO" will be one of the applications to support Apple's advanced augmented reality tool ARKit.

With it, the game's augmented reality style should look more realistic and overall improved, thanks to Visual Inertial Odometry (VIO), which it uses to "accurately track the world around it."

There is no word yet on how ARKit will be integrated in "Pokémon GO" on when it will launch.